Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Buford Earl Parrish. View Sign

Buford Earl Parrish, 85 of Midland, Texas passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019. Buford was born to Earl Parrish and Maudie Willis on April 10, 1933 in Nowata, OK. Buford married his high school sweetheart, Marjorie Lee Price on June 19, 1951. He started work for Pure Oil Company, Nowata, OK in 1953 which later became Union Oil of California. He was transferred to Denver, CO, in 1962 then Midland, TX in 1971 where he retired from Unocal 76 after 42 years. Buford was an avid golfer, loved to watch football, especially the Lee Rebels, the Oklahoma Sooners and Denver Broncos. He and Marjorie attended numerous grandchildren's sporting events and dance recitals as well as travel. They took several family vacations to the Caribbean. After Buford's retirement in 1992 Buford volunteered at Hospice Midland for 12 years. Buford was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Maudie Parrish, his sister Pauline Bailey and brother Joe Frank Parrish. Buford is survived by his wife, Marjorie of 66 years, two daughters, Mary Schultz husband Doug Schultz of Midland, and Debbie Clodfelter of Dallas, TX; five grandchildren, Brian Quinonez wife Ramona; MaryBeth Turner husband Dustin; Kylie Roman husband Johnathan; Jacob Clodfelter fiancé Anahi Solis; Eric Clodfelter wife Wendy; and 12 great grandchildren all of Midland; sister Bertha Grover of Coffeyville, KS; and several nieces and nephews. A gathering will be held to celebrate his life on Wednesday, February 20th from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at The Branch of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. A Memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 21st at 4:00 p.m. in the Chapel at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. The family would like to extend sincere thanks to the entire staff at Legacy Ranch Memory Care and Hospice Midland. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The , Legacy Ranch Memory Care Midland/Activity Fund or Hospice Midland in Buford's memory. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

Buford Earl Parrish, 85 of Midland, Texas passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019. Buford was born to Earl Parrish and Maudie Willis on April 10, 1933 in Nowata, OK. Buford married his high school sweetheart, Marjorie Lee Price on June 19, 1951. He started work for Pure Oil Company, Nowata, OK in 1953 which later became Union Oil of California. He was transferred to Denver, CO, in 1962 then Midland, TX in 1971 where he retired from Unocal 76 after 42 years. Buford was an avid golfer, loved to watch football, especially the Lee Rebels, the Oklahoma Sooners and Denver Broncos. He and Marjorie attended numerous grandchildren's sporting events and dance recitals as well as travel. They took several family vacations to the Caribbean. After Buford's retirement in 1992 Buford volunteered at Hospice Midland for 12 years. Buford was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Maudie Parrish, his sister Pauline Bailey and brother Joe Frank Parrish. Buford is survived by his wife, Marjorie of 66 years, two daughters, Mary Schultz husband Doug Schultz of Midland, and Debbie Clodfelter of Dallas, TX; five grandchildren, Brian Quinonez wife Ramona; MaryBeth Turner husband Dustin; Kylie Roman husband Johnathan; Jacob Clodfelter fiancé Anahi Solis; Eric Clodfelter wife Wendy; and 12 great grandchildren all of Midland; sister Bertha Grover of Coffeyville, KS; and several nieces and nephews. A gathering will be held to celebrate his life on Wednesday, February 20th from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at The Branch of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. A Memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 21st at 4:00 p.m. in the Chapel at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. The family would like to extend sincere thanks to the entire staff at Legacy Ranch Memory Care and Hospice Midland. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The , Legacy Ranch Memory Care Midland/Activity Fund or Hospice Midland in Buford's memory. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com Funeral Home Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home

3800 N Big Spring St

Midland , TX 79710

(432) 550-5800 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.