Burl Lee Bonner, age 83 passed away on July 15, 2019. Burl was born in Colorado City, TX on August 12, 1935 to the late Herlee Bonner and Ethel Mae Thompson. He served in the United States Armed Service from March 29, 1956 until March 5, 1958. Burl shared his passion of sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ and spent many years pastoring at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Colorado City, TX. Burl was a strong proponent of education and received his Doctrine of Divinity among many other degrees. Burl is preceded in death by his father, Herlee Bonner, mother Ethel Mae Thompson, son, Michael D. Bonner, sister, Florence Stafford and granddaughter Amber Hernandez. He is survived by his son Burl Lee Bonner Jr (Mexia, TX), daughter Lynetta Shaw (Midland, TX), seven grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church, 201 S. Carver Street, Midland, TX. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: [email protected] or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on July 18, 2019