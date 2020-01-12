Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Burl Dee "Pete" Mills. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Born on the farm in Loop, Texas on May 3, 1925, Burl Dee "Pete" Mills left his earthly home to join those who went before him. He is preceded in death by his parents, Rufus and Jewel Smith Mills, his sister, Maxine King and his daughter Judy Mills Bagwell. Pete joined the Navy in 1945 at the age of 18. He became a member of the United States Naval Construction Battalion known as the Navy Seabees. He was stationed in Guam. After serving his country his returned to the area around Seagraves and Loop. He worked in the West Texas Oilfields learning as much as he could. He became a pipefitter and began a long career with Honeywell Inc. After 35 years he retired at 55. Pete never stopped working. He then used his knowledge of the Oilfield to begin Pete Mills Oil Company. After many years of the oilfield it was time to retire and let the young people make those long drives on dusty roads to oil leases in Texas and New Mexico. Pete instilled in our family, impeccable work ethic, determination and perseverance. Each of Pete's children and grandchildren are following in his footsteps to insure they pass these life lessons on to their children. In early 1971 Pete asked Rose Eberle and her children Tammy and David to marry him. On Oct.1, 1971 it became official. We became a family. Many fun times, great memories and some pretty funny stories followed in the years to come. Many people say blended families are difficult to sustain, Pete made sure that was not the case in our family! Pete is survived by wife Rose Mills of Midland, son retired Naval Senior Chief, E8 Mike Mills and wife Carolyn of Chesapeake, Virginia, daughter Tammy Watt and husband Freddie Watt of Midland and son David Eberle and wife Nancy of Midland. Grandchildren Ginger Carreon and husband Andy of St. Louis, Missouri, BoJack Mills and Brent Mills of Virginia Beach, Virginia. Brian Watt and wife Natalie Watt of Midland, Lacey Rodgers and husband Kevin of Rockwall, Texas, Tyler Eberle and Evan Clark both of Midland. Lance Bagwell and wife Elaine of Midland, Jimmy Bagwell and wife Leslie of McKinney, Texas and Chris Bagwell and wife Patty of Frisco, Texas. Great Grandchildren MacKenzie, Chandler and Anderson Carreon, Riley, Logan and Payton Bagwell, Emerson Bagwell, Ashley Bagwell, Braden and Brilie Watt, Callie and Leah Rodgers, Bo Mills, Kenzie Moore and Kylie and husband Matt New. He is also survived by nephews Arnold and wife Willene King of Grandbury, TX, Dennis and wife Shirley King of Albuquerque, NM; nieces Angie and husband Scott McHorse of Grapevine, TX. and Kim and Mark Cooper of Cristoval, TX; along with numerous cousins. The family would like to thank Pete's earthly guardian angels for the love, care, and compassion they bestowed on him these past few years. Martha, Nancy, Odelia, Manda, Jessica and Veronica. We are forever grateful for the love each of you showered upon him. A visitation with family and friends will be held 6:00pm-8:00pm on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral home. Services will be held 2:00pm on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel, 3800 N. Big Spring Street, Midland, Texas with burial immediately following at Resthaven Memorial Park Cemetery. The grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Memorial donations may be directed to High Sky Children's Ranch, Hospice of Midland or a . Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made at

Born on the farm in Loop, Texas on May 3, 1925, Burl Dee "Pete" Mills left his earthly home to join those who went before him. He is preceded in death by his parents, Rufus and Jewel Smith Mills, his sister, Maxine King and his daughter Judy Mills Bagwell. Pete joined the Navy in 1945 at the age of 18. He became a member of the United States Naval Construction Battalion known as the Navy Seabees. He was stationed in Guam. After serving his country his returned to the area around Seagraves and Loop. He worked in the West Texas Oilfields learning as much as he could. He became a pipefitter and began a long career with Honeywell Inc. After 35 years he retired at 55. Pete never stopped working. He then used his knowledge of the Oilfield to begin Pete Mills Oil Company. After many years of the oilfield it was time to retire and let the young people make those long drives on dusty roads to oil leases in Texas and New Mexico. Pete instilled in our family, impeccable work ethic, determination and perseverance. Each of Pete's children and grandchildren are following in his footsteps to insure they pass these life lessons on to their children. In early 1971 Pete asked Rose Eberle and her children Tammy and David to marry him. On Oct.1, 1971 it became official. We became a family. Many fun times, great memories and some pretty funny stories followed in the years to come. Many people say blended families are difficult to sustain, Pete made sure that was not the case in our family! Pete is survived by wife Rose Mills of Midland, son retired Naval Senior Chief, E8 Mike Mills and wife Carolyn of Chesapeake, Virginia, daughter Tammy Watt and husband Freddie Watt of Midland and son David Eberle and wife Nancy of Midland. Grandchildren Ginger Carreon and husband Andy of St. Louis, Missouri, BoJack Mills and Brent Mills of Virginia Beach, Virginia. Brian Watt and wife Natalie Watt of Midland, Lacey Rodgers and husband Kevin of Rockwall, Texas, Tyler Eberle and Evan Clark both of Midland. Lance Bagwell and wife Elaine of Midland, Jimmy Bagwell and wife Leslie of McKinney, Texas and Chris Bagwell and wife Patty of Frisco, Texas. Great Grandchildren MacKenzie, Chandler and Anderson Carreon, Riley, Logan and Payton Bagwell, Emerson Bagwell, Ashley Bagwell, Braden and Brilie Watt, Callie and Leah Rodgers, Bo Mills, Kenzie Moore and Kylie and husband Matt New. He is also survived by nephews Arnold and wife Willene King of Grandbury, TX, Dennis and wife Shirley King of Albuquerque, NM; nieces Angie and husband Scott McHorse of Grapevine, TX. and Kim and Mark Cooper of Cristoval, TX; along with numerous cousins. The family would like to thank Pete's earthly guardian angels for the love, care, and compassion they bestowed on him these past few years. Martha, Nancy, Odelia, Manda, Jessica and Veronica. We are forever grateful for the love each of you showered upon him. A visitation with family and friends will be held 6:00pm-8:00pm on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral home. Services will be held 2:00pm on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel, 3800 N. Big Spring Street, Midland, Texas with burial immediately following at Resthaven Memorial Park Cemetery. The grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Memorial donations may be directed to High Sky Children's Ranch, Hospice of Midland or a . Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jan. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations