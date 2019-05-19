Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BV "Bill" Vaught. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

BV was born on Tuesday, August 31st, 1954 in Kermit, Texas to GB and Margaret "Peggy" Vaught. He grew up in Midland, Texas, graduated from Midland High, and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in Finance from Texas Tech University. BV had a successful in the Energy and Petrol Industry for 40 years. Serving Baker Hughes for many years and most recently serving as the VP of International Operations for Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions. On March 20, 1976 he married the love of his life, Debbie Buckley and their union blessed them with 2 beautiful children (Chelsea Kaye Vaught-Bressers and Clayton Bennett Vaught); a wonderful son-in-law (Matt Bressers), and grandson (Flynn William Bressers), who he loved dearly, along with rest of his immediate and extended family. In his free time, BV liked to play golf with family and friends, including the several groups at Indian Springs who were kind enough to include him; he loved playing with them all, As an avid sports fan, he always cheered for his Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Dallas Cowboys. He also enjoyed entertaining, sharing his grill and glass of wine with his beloved family and many friends. BV was preceded in death by his father GB. His is survived by his wife Debbie; Daughter, Chelsea; Son, Clayton; and his grandson, Flynn. Along with his mother Peggy Vaught, and his brother Ray Vaught. Services May 30th, Assembly at 1:00 p.m., 3500 W. New Orleans, Broken Arrow, OK.

