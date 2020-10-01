Cain Marquez, 37 of Midland passed away September 27, 2020. Cain was born on November 26,1982 in Midland, TX to Emilia Marquez. Cain loved to BBQ with family and he loved to watch the Cowboys play. That was his favorite team. He was a loving person to anyone he would meet. He knew how to start a conversation with any stranger he would meet, like if he knew them for years. He was a funny outgoing guy with a huge sense of humor. He is survived by his wife Rossie Marquez, and his children, Luz Fernando Prado III, Oscar Marquez, Ezmeralda Marquez, Ximena Marquez, Analena Marquez, and Eiza Marquez; his Uncle Raymundo Vargas and Aunt Mimi Vargas, who were like second parents to him; his siblings Olvido Ramirez, Moses Cantu, Daisy Vargas, Alondra Gamoba, and Raymundo Jr Vargas. He had numerous Aunts, Uncles, and many other relatives and friends that loved him so much. Cain is preceded in death by his loving grandmother Enriqueta Marquez, and his loving mother Emilia Marquez and brother in law Joe Ramirez. The family wants to express our deepest gratitude for all who have helped in so many ways. A viewing will be held 9:00 am - 9:00 p.m., Thursday, October 1, 2020, with a small service from 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., and viewing from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Branch at npw. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 2,2020 at Cherry Lane Iglesia De Cristo. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. The family is requesting if you have any Dallas Cowboy gear, please wear for Friday service. *Mask is required all 3 days Due to COVID* Arrangements are under Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolence may be made at www.npwelch.com