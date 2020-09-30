Cain Steven Marquez, 37, of San Antonio, passed away September 27, 2020. Viewing will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Branch at npw in Midland. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 2, 2020 at Cherry Lane Iglesia de Cristo in Midland, with interment following at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
.