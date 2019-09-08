Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Caren Renee Colborn. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Caren Renee Colborn of Midland, Texas passed away peacefully in her sleep September 2, 2019 at her daughters' home in Eunice. Caren was born February 27,1957 in Hobbs to Gene and Barbara Colborn. She grew up in Eunice, New Mexico and from a young age had a passion for the outdoors and sports. Caren was the first girl they considered letting play in the all boy's little league football. Throughout her time in school she played a variety of sports and was a cheerleader. She graduated from Eunice High in 1975 before attending Bauder Fashion College where she obtained an associate degree in fashion. Caren was always a unique and very independent woman, who wasn't afraid of hard work. Most of her working life was spent in the oil fields, starting at the bottom and working her way up to better and better positions. When she was on job sites, Caren would collect rocks that she found. She loved her rocks and had an extensive collection. When trials came her way, she never let them get her down, Caren would get out in her wheelchair and do yardwork or get down on her hands to paint and clean. She knew that God would never give her more than she could take and handled her struggles with grace and dignity. There was no one like her, Caren's manner of just loving without judgement and taking care of those around her will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She is preceded in passing by her parents, Gene and Barbara and her son Danel Norvell. Left to treasure her memories are her daughter Jill Norvell (James Mccullough) of Eunice, New Mexico, son Kiel Colborn of Midland, Texas, sister Deaion Fisher of Hawley, Texas and brother Rance Colborn of Eunice, New Mexico. She has 3 grand-children who will miss her dearly, Samantha Norvell, David Sebastain 111 and Devan Sebastain all of Eunice, 2 great-grandchildren William and Eden, 3 nieces Marcy, Hatti and Kayla and one nephew Brady. Countless wonderful friends and extended family will miss her for years to come. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at the First Assembly of God in Eunice, New Mexico at 1pm. The family will receive those who wish to pay their respects on Sunday, September 8 at Griffin Funeral Home between 2:30 - 5:30pm. Online condolences may be made at www,griffinfuneralhome

Caren Renee Colborn of Midland, Texas passed away peacefully in her sleep September 2, 2019 at her daughters' home in Eunice. Caren was born February 27,1957 in Hobbs to Gene and Barbara Colborn. She grew up in Eunice, New Mexico and from a young age had a passion for the outdoors and sports. Caren was the first girl they considered letting play in the all boy's little league football. Throughout her time in school she played a variety of sports and was a cheerleader. She graduated from Eunice High in 1975 before attending Bauder Fashion College where she obtained an associate degree in fashion. Caren was always a unique and very independent woman, who wasn't afraid of hard work. Most of her working life was spent in the oil fields, starting at the bottom and working her way up to better and better positions. When she was on job sites, Caren would collect rocks that she found. She loved her rocks and had an extensive collection. When trials came her way, she never let them get her down, Caren would get out in her wheelchair and do yardwork or get down on her hands to paint and clean. She knew that God would never give her more than she could take and handled her struggles with grace and dignity. There was no one like her, Caren's manner of just loving without judgement and taking care of those around her will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She is preceded in passing by her parents, Gene and Barbara and her son Danel Norvell. Left to treasure her memories are her daughter Jill Norvell (James Mccullough) of Eunice, New Mexico, son Kiel Colborn of Midland, Texas, sister Deaion Fisher of Hawley, Texas and brother Rance Colborn of Eunice, New Mexico. She has 3 grand-children who will miss her dearly, Samantha Norvell, David Sebastain 111 and Devan Sebastain all of Eunice, 2 great-grandchildren William and Eden, 3 nieces Marcy, Hatti and Kayla and one nephew Brady. Countless wonderful friends and extended family will miss her for years to come. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at the First Assembly of God in Eunice, New Mexico at 1pm. The family will receive those who wish to pay their respects on Sunday, September 8 at Griffin Funeral Home between 2:30 - 5:30pm. Online condolences may be made at www,griffinfuneralhome hobbs.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sept. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close