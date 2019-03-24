Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl Dean Flatt. View Sign

Carl Dean Flatt, 69, of Midland, Texas passed away on March 18, 2019 at Midland Memorial Hospital. The family will receive guests Tuesday March 26, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory. A service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. He was born on April 11, 1949 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Travis D. Flatt and Eunice Harrison Flatt. Because the family moved many times in federal service, Dean called Albuquerque, New Mexico home. He attended Baylor University in Waco, Texas where he received a B. A. degree in history in 1972 and an M.A. degree in geology in 1975. He began his career with Pennzoil and worked for many oil companies and environmental companies over the years. Dean liked to hunt and fish and in his younger years he enjoyed traveling, especially to Hawaii. He was a member of First Baptist Church. He met Mary Ann Vess in Waco and they were married on June 15, 1974 in Waxahachie, Texas. He is preceded in death by his father, Travis Flatt and by his oldest brother, Jerry Flatt. He is survived by his wife Ann; daughter Emily Deann Flatt of Edelsfeld, Germany; mother Eunice Flatt of San Angelo, Texas; brother and sister-in-law Ron and Marie Flatt of Mertzon, Texas; and one niece and three nephews. The family would like to express their gratitude towards the staff, nurses, and doctors at Midland Memorial Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

3800 N Big Spring St

Midland , TX 79710

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.