Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800

Carl Eugene "C.E." Carter, of Midland, went home to see Jesus just 2 hours short of his 92nd birthday, after a short illness. He was born on February 1, 1928, to Daniel Carl Carter and May Alma Thompson Carter in Graham, Texas. Gene married the love of his life and only girl he ever dated, Virginia Orr, on June 1, 1947. They were blessed with over 72 years of devotion and love. After graduating from Graham High School in 1946, he worked in the oil business for over 60 years. His employers included Jim West Oil, Charlie Hipp Drilling, James H. Snowden, Sohio Petroleum, and Tom Brown Incorporated. Gene worked his way through the ranks of the oilfield, and he often said, "I love to work an old well". Gene's integrity and work ethics earned him the respect of his fellow oil and gas workers. A follower of Christ and member of First Baptist Church, he loved worshipping with fellow believers and four generations of family members. You could count on seeing his smiling face in row 6 every Sunday morning. His generosity and unconditional love drew people to him. He never met a stranger. Gene is survived by his wife, Virginia; daughter, Diane Upchurch and husband Gary of Midland; daughter, Debi Helwig and husband Bill of Denver City, Texas; granddaughter, Stacey Callaway and husband Cory of Midland; grandson, Brandon Howard of Keller, Texas; grandson, Jeremy Upchurch and wife Sarah of North Richland Hills, Texas. Faith, Carter, Ben, Margaret, Ross, Sydney, and Macy, his seven great-grandchildren, knew and loved their Pawpaw or Great grandad. Visitation was Monday from 5:00 to 7:00 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held in the Chapel at First Baptist Church on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., followed by a graveside service at Resthaven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the First Baptist Church Youth Department at 2104 W Louisiana Avenue, Midland, TX 79701. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.

