Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco 73, of Midland, passed away May 31, 2019. A rosary will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Midland. Mass will be Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Stephen's Catholic Church. Carlos was born to Modesto Carrasco and Paula Quiroz Carrasco on November 4, 1945 in Redford, Texas. Carlos is preceded in death by his parents, Modesto and Paula Carrasco; brothers, Rafael, and Modesto; and sister, Carmen. Survivors include his daughter, Pricilla; brother, Alvaro; sisters, Carlota, Ema, Zulema, Maria Angelina, Aurora, Marta; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on June 6, 2019
