Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carlos Gonzales. View Sign Service Information Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 (432)-682-3700 Memorial service 2:00 PM This Generation Church 409 W. Pine ST Midland , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

We lost Carlos early this week on Sunday March 1, 2020 due to complications with his respiratory system that he battled with courage and dignity until the end. Carlos was a loving son and best friend to his parents, Carlos Mena and Sylvia Gonzales. He is survived by his mother, Sylvia Gonzales, his brothers Armando Marin and wife Sonya, James Marin and wife Christabel. His nephew Mark Marin and wife Melinda, Michael and wife Morgan and nephew Michael Castillo. Nieces, Micaela & Melanie Marin. Also great nephew Oliver Marin. He was preceded in death by his father Carlos Mena, his grandparents and cousin Felix Torres. Carlos was a 1995 graduate of Robert E. Lee High School, he then attended Midland College and excelled in the auto technology program. He excelled in his career with Discount Tire before an accident drove him into disability. Never deterred by his limitations, Carlos had a burgeoning career in leather working at the time of his passing. Carlos was an avid sportsman known for his love of firearms, the Dallas Cowboys, and martial arts. He was perhaps best known for loving and raising baby dogs. His favorite pastime was playing video games with, and passing down his knowledge of firearms, cars and music to his nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2:00pm at This Generation Church; 409 W. Pine ST., Midland, TX. Pastor Bill Forest will officiate. Arrangements were made with Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to:

We lost Carlos early this week on Sunday March 1, 2020 due to complications with his respiratory system that he battled with courage and dignity until the end. Carlos was a loving son and best friend to his parents, Carlos Mena and Sylvia Gonzales. He is survived by his mother, Sylvia Gonzales, his brothers Armando Marin and wife Sonya, James Marin and wife Christabel. His nephew Mark Marin and wife Melinda, Michael and wife Morgan and nephew Michael Castillo. Nieces, Micaela & Melanie Marin. Also great nephew Oliver Marin. He was preceded in death by his father Carlos Mena, his grandparents and cousin Felix Torres. Carlos was a 1995 graduate of Robert E. Lee High School, he then attended Midland College and excelled in the auto technology program. He excelled in his career with Discount Tire before an accident drove him into disability. Never deterred by his limitations, Carlos had a burgeoning career in leather working at the time of his passing. Carlos was an avid sportsman known for his love of firearms, the Dallas Cowboys, and martial arts. He was perhaps best known for loving and raising baby dogs. His favorite pastime was playing video games with, and passing down his knowledge of firearms, cars and music to his nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2:00pm at This Generation Church; 409 W. Pine ST., Midland, TX. Pastor Bill Forest will officiate. Arrangements were made with Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: [email protected] or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close