Carlos Leal Perez, 65, of Midland passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in Midland. Viewing will be held 6:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Branch @ npw at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Viewing will be held 8:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m., Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Branch @ npw at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Visitation will be 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m., Friday, November 6, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory.



