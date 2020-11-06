Carlos Leal Perez, 65, of Midland, Texas passed away on Tuesday November 3, 2020 in Midland. Carlos was born on March 23, 1955 in Durango Colonia Hidalgo Labor de Guadalupe, Durango, Mexico to Hermelinda Perez Reyes and Ramon Leal Lopez. A jokester from an early age, Carlos was sent home from school many times for his trouble-making and rambunctious behavior. Because of his fun-loving attitude, it was sometimes difficult to take him seriously. As a young adult, Carlos worked in the cotton fields where he met Rosa Maria Rodriguez of Gomez Palacio, Durango, Mexico. Despite his playfulness, Carlos was serious in his interest for her and soon won her over. Carlos and Rosa married on November 7, 1973 in Durango Colonia Hidalgo Labor de Guadalupe, Durango, Mexico. During the couple's early years, Carlos served in the army of Mexico for quite a while. They later moved to Texas where they brought up their children and enjoyed spending time with their many grandchildren. Throughout his life, Carlos always enjoyed being outdoors and helping others - whether it meant repairs, construction or just taking care of things. He was continually willing to lend a hand to anyone who needed help. Carlos is survived by his wife of 46 years, Rosa Maria Leal Rodriguez; three brothers: Ramon Fidel Leal Perez, Saul Gustavo Leal Perez and Efren Leal Perez; two sisters: Esperanza Leal Astorga and Guadalupe Leal Mendoza; five children: Soila Perla Leal Ferrusquia, Brenda Leal Gengler, Carlos Leal Rodriguez and his wife, Janice Marie Cuny Leal, Rosalba Leal Cardona and her husband, Ricardo Augustine Cardona, and Corina Leal and Nicolas Butts; and eleven grandchildren: Jorge Elie Ferrusquia, Littzy Saray Ferrusquia, Gael Alexxander Ferrusquia, Ivan Levi Gengler, Jovan Daniel Gengler, Carlos Alessandro Cuny Leal, Augustine Ivan Cardona, Ricardo Diezel Cardona, Aubrey Briana Cardona, Evelyn Rose Cardona, and Mebella Jean Leal. Visitation will be from 10 :00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday November 5th and from 10:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday November 6th at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. A service celebrating Carlos' life will be from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Friday November 6th at Abundant Living Christian Center at 1610 Wall Street in Midland. Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Saturday November 7th at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery at 6800 SH-349 in Midland. The immediate family members would like to express their appreciation to all of Carlos' extended family for their care, support and prayers. They also are grateful to the members of their church families at Abundant Living Christian Center and Fellowship Community Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
.