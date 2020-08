Or Copy this URL to Share

Carlton D. "Butch" Sanderson, 71, of Midland, passed away August 11, 2020 in Midland. He is survived by his children, Chad and Adam Sanderson; one sister. There are no services scheduled. Arrangements are entrusted to American Heritage Cemetery/Funeral Home/Crematory in Midland.



