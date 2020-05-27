Carlton Proctor, 52, of Midland passed away May 23, 2020 following a long illness. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Carlton was born on October 14, 1967, in Midland, Texas to Leo and Juanita Proctor. He worked in construction since he was a teenager and was a voluntary fire fighter in the metroplex. If you knew him, you knew he lived life BIG. He joked a lot, laughed loud, enjoyed football, loved the smell of burnt rubber from tires on a race track and had a greater love for music from 80s rock/90s hip hop/old school country and KISS, who he believed was the alpha and omega of all music, and it was a must to play it LOUD. He loved life and was confident enough to rock a stash and mullet combo, wear boots with his boxers, and NEVER hesitated to help you develop your inner badass. He knew his greatest accomplishment and was most proud of and loved his kids. He is survived by his dad, Leo Proctor, his children, Amber and her husband Bradley Grissom and their two children, Karrington and Kolmynn, Ashley Arellano and her spouse Jordan Irons and their daughter, Leighton, Alli and her husband Mark Shirley and their daughter, Barrett, and Carlton's son, Marshall Proctor; as well as his sister, Brandye and her husband Richard Norman and their children, Cameron Tucker and Cole Norman. He is preceded in death by his mother, Juanita Wilson Proctor and nephew Tyler Norman. The family would like to thank all the healthcare workers at Midland Memorial Hospital and Hospice of Midland. Arrangements are under the direction of Ellis Funeral Home of Midland.



