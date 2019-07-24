Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carmelita "Carmen" Johnson. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Carmelita "Carmen" Johnson, 83, of Boerne, Texas, died on July 19, 2019 in Houston. She fought cancer for more than four years, but died suddenly of an aortic dissection. She was born in Emhouse, Texas to Ora Mae Fetty and Clifton "Red" Johnson on Feb.18, 1936. She graduated from Aldine High School and Sam Houston University with post-graduate work at both UT Permian Basin and Texas Tech. Except for a few years teaching in Big Spring, most of her professional career was spent in corporate records management for Exxon in Houston and in Midland, where she retired in 1986. She moved from Garden City to Boerne in 2017. Carmen was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Sharon Johnson Longworth. She is survived by partner Joe Melanie Calverley of Boerne, brother Carey Johnson of Conroe, brother-in-law Dennis Longworth of Houston, nieces Kay (Stephen) Gilstrap of Wylie, and Tammy Joe (Butch) Halfmann of Garden City. She is also survived by great nieces and nephews Suzanne (Sammy) McGlothlin, Jason (Ciana) Smith, Marianne Halfmann, Alex (Megan) Halfmann, Dustin (Julie) Smith, and eight great, great nieces and nephews. Special friends include Patricia Higgins, JoBeth Griffin, Catherine Dale, Barbara Gray, Jan Dupree, Kathy Openshaw, Dixie Martin, Patty Wampler, Denice Hoggat, Jo Nitsch, Jeanette Weber and a host of others. Sincere thanks to Charles Lu MD, Sandra Villalobos PA, Mercy Ray RN, Cipriano Gonzales PA and the other medical staff at M.D. Anderson. Memorials may be made to an animal rescue organization or . A memorial service will be held at a later time.

