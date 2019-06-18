Carmen Aleman Gomez, 79, passed away June 17, 2019. Prayer service will be held at Iglesia Cristiana Roca de Salvacion on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be Wednesday, at 1:00 p.m. at Iglesia Cristiana Roca de Salvacion. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Survivors include her son, Alejandro Gomez; daughters, Pilar Warren, Elisa Moreno, Janie Burciaga and Suhely Gomez. Arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on June 18, 2019