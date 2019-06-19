Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carmen Aleman Gomez. View Sign Service Information Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home 1502 N Lamesa Rd Midland , TX 79701 (432)-683-5577 Prayer Service 7:00 PM Iglesia Cristiana Roca de Salvacion Funeral service 1:00 PM Iglesia Cristiana Roca de Salvacion Send Flowers Notice

Carmen Aleman Gomez, 79, went to be with her Heavenly Father on June 17, 2019. Carmen was born on November 17th, 1939 in El Toboso, Durango, Mexico to the late Jesus and Juana Aleman. She was raised and educated in Mexico. She met and married the love of her life, Alfredo Gomez, on May 20, 1953 which gave fruit to eight children in La Labor de Guadalupe, Durango, Mexico. They later moved and settled in Midland, TX. Carmen always welcomed family, friends and neighbors in her home. She loved to cook, raised animals, sang at church, and spend time with her family. She was a loving and wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was an active member of Iglesia Cristiana Roca de Salvacion of Midland. Carmen is preceded in death by her husband, Alfredo Gomez; three sons, Barbaro Gomez, Alfredo Gomez Jr, Herman Gomez; two brothers, and three sisters. She leaves behind one son; Alejandro Gomez of Midland; four daughters, Pilar Warren, Elisa Moreno, Janie Burciaga, and Suhely Gomez all of Midland; 23 grandchildren, 46 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. Serving as pallbearers will be Oscar Gomez, Henry Gomez, Sammy Moreno, Orioll Licon, Alex Gomez, and Robert Mireles. A special Thank You to her grand daughter Barbie Gomez for all her attention, care, and love for our beloved mother. The family would also like to thank Hospice Inpatient Care Unit of Midland. Prayer service was held at Iglesia Cristiana Roca de Salvacion on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be Wednesday, at 12:30 p.m. at Iglesia Cristiana Roca de Salvacion. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.

