Carmen Urias Orozco, Jr. passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 in Brownfield, Texas. Rosary will be recited on Friday, October 23rd at 7:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home chapel. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 24th at St. Stephen's Catholic Church located at 4601 Neely Ave, in Midland. Carmen was born on February 19, 1946 at the Hershey Ranch in Big Lake, Texas to Carmen T. Orozco and Eva Jimenez Urias. Carmen was raised and went to school in Kermit, Texas. He was married to the love of his life, Toni Williams for more than 56 years. He was a master builder, owned Toni's Tortilla Factory in the 1980's, was an accomplished artist and guitar player, especially of his favorite singer Vincente Fernandez. Carmen is survived by Carmen W. "Trey" and wife Karen Orozco, Michael and wife Cheri Orozco, Sandy and husband Mike Crawford and Chris Orozco; sisters Nellie Hanson, Amparo and husband Arnaldo Saenz; sisters-in-law Vicki and Ken Gidney and Tina Gregg; brothers-in-law Dr. Neveille "Trey" Williams, Kirk and wife Cindy Williams. He is also survived by grandchildren: Sophia Orozco, Alec, Annaleis, Abigail Orozco, Erica Guerro, Aultoun Orozco, Audryana Orozco and Adam Orozco; and great grandchildren Marissa Brown and Alexander Orozco. Many nieces, nephews, great nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive him. Carmen is preceded in death by his father Carmen T. Orozco, his mother Eva Jimenez Urias and a sister, Lydia U. Carlson. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
.