Carol Ann (Hammit) Ford, 82, of Odessa, passed away May 14, 2020, in Odessa, Texas. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 19, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at American Heritage Funeral Home in Midland. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 20, at 10:00 am at American Heritage Funeral Home, with burial immediately following at American Heritage Cemetery. Arrangements by American Heritage Cemetery Funeral Home Crematory.



