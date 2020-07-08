1/1
Carol Ann Leon Midkiff
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Ann Leon Midkiff, age 84 passed away peacefully on July 3rd, 2020. She was born June 2, 1936 in Baird, Texas to Donna Josephine McGowan Leon and C.D. (Toad) Leon. She was married to Thomas Oscar (T.O.) Midkiff on May 21, 1982 Carol Ann attended Highland Park High School, The Hockaday School, graduated from Abilene High School in 1954, attended Texas Tech and was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma. Her debutante presentation was in 1955. She spent her early years working for her father, assisting with his various business ventures: Leon Theatres, Square's Bar-B-Que, and Pendaries Ranch and Village Resort. Carol Ann loved to travel and entertain. She and T.O. held many events at his Midkiff Ranch, most notably the annual Dove Hunt that brought friends and family from miles away. She enjoyed playing backgammon, gin and loved tournament bridge. Carol Ann is survived by her sons, Ben Callaway and wife Cheryl, Al Callaway and wife Stomi; her sister Sandra Leon Roberts and husband Square; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, cousins. Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 10, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery in Midland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Haley Memorial Library and Research Center at 1805 W Indiana Ave, Midland, TX 79701, or charity of your choice. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Fairview Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved