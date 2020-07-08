Carol Ann Leon Midkiff, age 84 passed away peacefully on July 3rd, 2020. She was born June 2, 1936 in Baird, Texas to Donna Josephine McGowan Leon and C.D. (Toad) Leon. She was married to Thomas Oscar (T.O.) Midkiff on May 21, 1982 Carol Ann attended Highland Park High School, The Hockaday School, graduated from Abilene High School in 1954, attended Texas Tech and was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma. Her debutante presentation was in 1955. She spent her early years working for her father, assisting with his various business ventures: Leon Theatres, Square's Bar-B-Que, and Pendaries Ranch and Village Resort. Carol Ann loved to travel and entertain. She and T.O. held many events at his Midkiff Ranch, most notably the annual Dove Hunt that brought friends and family from miles away. She enjoyed playing backgammon, gin and loved tournament bridge. Carol Ann is survived by her sons, Ben Callaway and wife Cheryl, Al Callaway and wife Stomi; her sister Sandra Leon Roberts and husband Square; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, cousins. Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 10, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery in Midland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Haley Memorial Library and Research Center at 1805 W Indiana Ave, Midland, TX 79701, or charity of your choice
. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com