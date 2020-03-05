Carol Ann Mathis, age 67, of Odessa, peacefully passed away Tuesday morning. She was born November 26, 1952 in Ector County, a daughter of the late Roy and Oriel Lewis. Carol is preceded in death by her husband Duck Mathis and her brothers Earl Lewis and Wayne Lewis. Carol was an amazing mom, friend and gammy. She was a strong, determined, and fiercely independent woman. We will miss her every day. Carol is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Michell and Dallas Penn, her two granddaughters, Madilynn and Sadie Penn, and her grand-dog Kubota. Visitation will be 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday, March 6, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Pastor Phil Skelton officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 5, 2020