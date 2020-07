Carol Ann Midkiff, 84, of Abilene passed away July 3, 2020. Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 10, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery in Midland. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com