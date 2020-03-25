Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol E. Stovall. View Sign Service Information Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 (432)-683-5555 Visitation 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 View Map Graveside service 2:00 PM Goree Memorial Cemetery Goree , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

The family will receive friends at Ellis Funeral Home Thursday March 26, 2020 between the hours of 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. Because of the Coronavirus situation, no funeral will be held at this time, but a memorial service will be scheduled on a future date. A graveside service will be held Friday March 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Goree Memorial Cemetery in Goree, Texas. Carol was born March 30, 1936 on a farm near Goree, Texas to Buster and Ruth Coffman. She was raised a farm girl and attended schools in Goree and graduated from Abilene Christian High School. She also attended Midwestern University in Wichita Falls, Texas. Carol married Jimmy Stovall in Goree, Texas on February 27, 1959. They were married for just over 50-years. Carol was employed as a secretary with various oil companies including ARCO, UNOCAL and Oxy. Carol was very involved with her two boys and their activities. She served as a room mother at their elementary school, was president of the PTA there and was co-chairman of the Halloween carnival. She was also the scorekeeper at dozens of Little League and Sophomore League baseball games Carol was well known for her wonderful cooking which included tasty cakes that were requested often for various events and fundraisers. She also cherished her many cats through the years and anything that had cats on it. Carol was an active member of First Presbyterian church where she also volunteered. Carol is survived by her two sons, Stephen Stovall and wife Valerie and their daughter Catelyn of Seven Fields, Pennsylvania, Scott Stovall and his sons, Bergen and Hutton of Richland, Washington, as well as many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the . Arrangements are under the direction of Ellis Funeral Home. To place on-line condolences, please visit

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 25, 2020

