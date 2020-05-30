Carol Sue Gillette passed away on May 28th, 2020 at Midland Memorial Hospital. She was the loving wife to Ralph Gillette. Mother of 4 boys, Terry, Brain, Kevin and Thomas. Grandmother of 10, Great Grandmother of 2. Sister to Donald Murray and his wife Ann. Carol was born May 6th, 1938 in Douglas, Arizona to Jack and Karlatta Murray. She graduated from Douglas High School in 1956. She married the wandering soldier on February 2, 1956, beginning a wonderful journey with Ralph. Carol lived with her family in New York, Ohio, California, Colorado and Texas making friends and relationships everywhere. Carol's passion was shopping, there was no mall too big! She loved to travel, golf, go to the Rockhound games and concerts at the park. Carol also enjoyed crafting, including making jewelry. Carol was a member of the Red Hat Ladies in Midland. She enjoyed volunteering at the High Sky Wing of the Commemorative Air Force in Midland. A memorial gathering will be held at American Heritage Funeral Home in Midland, Saturday May 30th, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Arrangements by American Heritage Cemetery Funeral Home Crematory.



