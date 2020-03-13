Carole Miller, 83, of Midland passed away March 10, 2020. Viewing will be held at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel in Midland, with interment following at Resthaven Memorial Park. Survivors include husband, Wayne Miller and children, Craig Miller, Mark Miller and Sharon Miller.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 13, 2020