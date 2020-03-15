Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carole Miller. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Viewing 1:00 PM - 9:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Viewing 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Carole Miller, 83, of Midland, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 surrounded by her family. Viewing will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 1:00 PM-9:00 PM and Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 8:00 AM-9:00 PM at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel, with burial to follow at Resthaven. Carole was born on December 8, 1936 to Edna and George Hill in Mullin, TX. Carole graduated from Goldthwaite High school where she was very active in sports. She attended the University of Texas in Austin where she met Wayne, the love of her life. They married on June 8, 1957 in Goldthwaite, TX, then moved directly to Midland, TX where her three children were born and raised. Carole was active in the bowling league where she out-scored many of the men who bowled against her. Carole was always involved in the many activities her three children were participating in at the time, including Cub Scouts, baseball and softball. She also was involved in the Geologist/Geophysicist Wives Association. Carole was an amazing artist and loved sharing her talent with others. Her ultimate passion was to take care of her family. She was involved in every activity that her children and grandchildren participated in and was the best cheerleader a child could have in their corner, whether it was sports or life's struggles. Carole attended First Baptist Church in Midland. She was very outgoing and enjoyed all that life had to offer. Carole is survived by her husband of 63 years Wayne David Miller; son, Craig David Miller and wife, Angel; son, Mark Weldon Miller; daughter, Sharon Elaine Miller; grandchildren, Justin David Miller; Magen Renee Miller; Catelyn Dawn Lucas and husband Ben; great grandchildren, Tyrian Barzil; Syilis Gunn, and Amya Nicole Ingram. Pallbearers will be Craig David Miller, Sharon Elaine Miller, and Justin David Miller. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

