Service Information
Ellis Funeral Home
801 Andrews Highway
Midland , TX 79701
(432)-683-5555
Graveside service
3:00 PM
Resthaven Memorial Park

Carolyn Jackson passed away on January 22, 2020 in Midland, Texas, after a brief battle with aggressive pancreatic cancer at the age of 72. She leaves behind her husband, Clayton Jackson; her daughters and sons in-law, Charlotte and Joel Wasson of Weatherford; Carrie and Jesse Madrid of Greenwood; and Robyn and Jay Derington of Fort Stockton; as well as six grandchildren, Patrick Wasson; Cole Wasson; Jesse Madrid Jr.; Anthony Madrid; Andrew Derington; and Sarah Derington. Carolyn was born on March 11, 1947 in Odessa, Texas to her parents Clarence and Sybel Clark. She is survived by her brothers, Tony Clark and CA Clark; her sisters, Gwyn Wright and Donna Randolph; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, LaVesta Cargile; and brother, Robert Clark. Carolyn was married to Clayton Jackson on March 9, 1973. They raised three daughters and enjoyed spending time with their grandchildren. Carolyn had a kind and loving heart and was always only a phone call or text away when anyone needed words of encouragement. Her daily morning teacup messages on Facebook were enjoyed by all of her friends and family. She never met anyone that didn't feel like they couldn't share their life story with her. She was a breast cancer survivor and a member of the Young and the Breastless Cancer Support Group. She will be forever missed by her family, friends, and Pink Sistas! The family would like extend a sincere Thank you to Hospice of Midland for their loving care and support. Graveside Service will held be on Tuesday, January 28th, at Resthaven Memorial Park in Midland, Texas, at 3:00 pm. Please dress casually and wear pink. There will be a Celebration of Life immediately following the service.

