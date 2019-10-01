Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Kilcrease. View Sign Service Information Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 (432)-682-3700 Viewing 1:00 PM - 9:00 PM Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM Resthaven Memorial Park Send Flowers Notice

Carolyn Kilcrease of Midland County, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend went to be with Jesus on Friday September 27, 2019. She was born May 21, 1935 to Netum Hern Steed and Lilly Brown Wankan Steed in Spring Lake, TX. She graduated from Morton High School in Morton TX. and attended Hardin Simmons University in Abilene TX. She also attended Commercial College in Midland TX. Carolyn worked many positions in her life. She grew up in the field 'pulling cotton', was a secretary at a church, worked at a restaurant, and spent many years driving a school bus for MISD. Carolyn loved working hard and helping others. She had many interesting stories about her favorite memories. She also loved animals, especially dogs. Her dogs were the 'bosses' of the house as she would say. Carolyn is survived by her son James A. Jones, and seven step children and their families. Carolyn is also survived by her sisters-in-law Janice Steed and Peggy Steed, several nieces and nephews, along with several grand-children and great-grandchildren, all of which she loved very much. Carolyn also lives on in the hearts of her adopted family. Robert and Connie McDonald, Robert McDonald Jr., and William and Rachel Wilson and their children. She felt that God sent them to bless her, love her and take care of her after the death of her husband. She wishes them forever blessings and peace. Carolyn is preceded in death by her husband Weldon Kilcrease, her daughter Donna Hardaway, son in law Austin Hardaway, and her brothers Vernon Steed and N.H. Steed. A viewing will be held Wednesday October 2nd from 1pm-9pm at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home. Graveside services will be Thursday October 3rd at 11am at Resthaven Memorial Park. Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to:

