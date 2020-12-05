Carrie Louise Green Bagley passed away into God's eternal heavens on November 25, 2020, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Midland, Texas. She will be cremated and buried in the Green family plot in Albany, Texas, with a graveside service held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Morehart Mortuary. She was born in Brownwood, Texas, on October 28, 1932, to Louis Fisher and Carrie Crosby Green. Her childhood was spent in Albany where she attended Grade school through High School and attained the honor of Valedictorian of her class. During her youth, she participated in the "Fandangle", a theatrical production of the history of Ft. Griffin, Texas, for many years. She was an active member of the Sally Matthews Memorial Presbyterian Church in Albany and sang soprano in the church choir. She attended the University of Arizona, graduating with a BA in English with heavy emphasis on Dramatic Arts. She belonged to four national honorary societies, one in Speech, two in Theater and one in dance. After graduating from the University, she became the Children's Theatre Director in Midland, Texas, working with Art Cole, Director of the Midland Community Theatre, an internationally known community theatre. She taught school in several locations in Texas and met her future husband, Bill Bagley, in Alpine, Texas, while earning his degree in Journalism at Sul Ross University. After his graduation, they were married in 1960 in Los Angeles, CA where their only daughter, Carrie Kathleen, was born a year later. The family proceeded to move to Kialua, Hawaii, for several years where she taught school, eventually moving to Las Vegas where they lived for many years before retiring to Roseburg, Oregon to be near their daughter and her family. After the deaths of her husband and daughter, she returned to her native State of Texas and settled in Breckenridge, TX about 25 miles east of Albany, TX for several years before finally moving to Midland, TX in 2017 to be near her brother Ralph and his wife. While living in Nevada, she was very involved in political pursuits in a Senior Advisory position for the Republican Party, working tirelessly against the passage of the ERA amendment and testifying before the U.S. Senate in Washington D.C. She remained actively interested in politics for the remainder of her life. Carrie's older brother, Louis, went to his heavenly mansion in October, 2017, but she is survived by her daughter's children Bethany, Josiah, Michael, Jeremiah, Hannah, and John and 10 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her younger brother E. Ralph Green and wife, Sally, who was Carrie's good friend for many years, of Midland, TX; three nephews, five grandnieces and three grandnephews. The family wishes to thank the kindnesses shown to "Miss Carrie" by the whole staff of Brookdale Midland, Hospice Midland, and Visiting Angels of Midland, especially the end care of Esther Sobitan. Memorials may be directed to The Salvation Army, 3500 Park Lane, Midland, Texas 79703; Samaritans Purse, P. O. Box 3000, Boone, North Carolina 28607; and World Challenge, 1125 Kelly Johnson Blvd, Suite 321, Colorado Springs, CO 80920.



