Carroll "Gene" Eugene Waddell arrived at the greatest family reunion on Monday, June 29th, 2020. He was unique from the very beginning, coming into the world on Leap Day, 1940 in Rising Star, Texas. He moved to Midland as a child and attended Midland High School, marrying his high school sweetheart, Edna Mae McBride in March 1958. His greatest joys were coaching his kids on the field and cheering on his grandkids, whether it was a recital, a game, or an ordinary Tuesday. He was a constant presence in his grandchildren's lives, and to know him was to love him. His boisterous personality was one of his most endearing traits, commanding attention wherever he was and usually garnering an exasperated "Gene" from his wife. Gene was the glue of the family, both immediate and extended - he was a staple at all family reunions and was always the life of the party. Gene is preceded in death by his wife, Edna Waddell, his mother and father, Clifford and Ola Mae (Gummelt) Waddell, his brother, Darwin, and sister Billie. He is survived by his children, Cheryl Rockwell and husband Mark, Clint Waddell and wife Keri, and daughter Carol Waddell Rivas; 6 grandchildren Cristin "Punkin" Waddell Coulter and husband Turney, Kendra "Kenny" Waddell Lange and husband Taylor, Clayton "Tater" Waddell and wife Samantha, Jason "Newt" Rockwell, Jordan "Puddin'" Rivas and Reagan " Peanut" Rivas; along with his 5 great-grandsons and 3 great-granddaughters, as well as his sister, Cindy Thomas. The family will receive guests from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel, with interment following at Resthaven Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online Condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
