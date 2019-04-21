Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carvel Mack Mills. View Sign

Carvel Mack Mills, age 90, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, with his wife by his side. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 22, 2019 at St. Nicholas' Episcopal Church in Midland. Carvel was born on February 7, 1929 in Floresville, Wilson County, Texas, to Malcolm and Florence Mills. He played football for the Floresville High School Tigers and earned All District. He played in the Floresville High School band, who won many statewide honors as well. Carvel received his Bachelor of Science degree in music education, from Howard Payne University in Brownwood, Texas in 1950. Howard Payne remained dear to Carvel throughout his life because of the opportunities he received there. He married Millowee Adams on December 12, 1953 and they had two daughters. He was a band director before moving to Midland and starting his insurance business. He worked in life insurance sales and estate planning for more than 50 years qualifying for the Million Dollar Round Table many years and was President of the Texas Leaders Round Table. He was a saxophonist for the jazz groups, Sound Investment and Down Jones Average, and entertained many people in the Permian Basin with his musical talent. He was an active member of the Midland Rotary Club , Midland Exchange Club, and The Recording Library of West Texas. He was a founding member of the West Texas Jazz Party. He was a longtime donor, strong supporter and volunteer for United Way of Midland. He was a charter member of Memorial Christian Church and voluntarily directed the choir for a number of years. Two years after Millowee's death, Carvel married Nelda Rasure on August 4, 2007. He is survived by his wife, Nelda Mills; two daughters, Linda Rogers and Sara Martin, both of Lewisville; five grandchildren, Rashel Hamilton, Angie Kemp, Adam Martin, Andrea Martin Souders, and Melinda Martin; eight great granddaughters, Madeline Hamilton, Caroline Hamilton, Abbie Kemp, Katie Kemp, Olivia Martin, Audrey Martin, Callie Souders, and Emily Souders; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Millowee Mills, one brother, Everett Mills and one sister, Allene Liming. The family is extremely grateful to Hospice Midland and Visiting Angels for their loving support. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Howard Payne Scholarship fund or Midland Christian School. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com Funeral Home Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home

3800 N Big Spring St

Midland , TX 79710

