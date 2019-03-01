Catarino L. Espinoza, age 84, of Midland, Texas went peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday February 25, 2019. Catarino was born February 13, 1935. Catarino is survived by; son Rafael Espinoza; daughter Sofia Ortega; daughter Patricia Gonzalez; daughter Candy Zuniga; daughter Yolanda Hernandez; son Rolando Espinoza; and daughter Aracely Esquivel. Catarino also leaves 3 brothers, 2 sisters, 20 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, and lots of other loving family members. A visitation for Catarino will be held Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. to 9:00 P.M. at Ellis Funeral Home, Midland, Texas. A funeral service will occur Friday, March 1, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Ellis Funeral Home. Serving as pallbearers are Rene Zuniga , Salvador Hernandez , Homero Jr. Hernandez, Samuel Gonzalez, Abel Esquivel and Abelardo Espinoza . Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ellisfunerals.com for the Espinoza family.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 1, 2019