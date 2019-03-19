Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cecil Evans. View Sign

Cecil Evans, 97, of Midland passed away peacefully on Saturday March 16, 2019. He was born January 29, 1922 in Owensboro, Kentucky to Elsie and Sherman Evans. He married Freda September 10, 1940 in Okemah, Oklahoma. They called Midland home from 1972 until Freda's death August 29, 2017. He was an active member of Alamo Heights Baptist Church. In 2017, Cecil moved to Lamun-Lusk-Sanchez Texas State Veterans Home in Big Spring and lived there until his passing. Cecil served in the US Army during World War II. He was in the 10th Armored Division under General George S. Patton. He was predeceased in death by his mother and father; 3 sisters; 2 brothers; his wife of 76 years, Freda; son, David; daughter-in-law, Guinn; and granddaughter, Tami Evans Hansen. He is survived by his son, Boyd and wife Norene; son, Dale; daughter, Kay and husband Larry Ward; daughter-in-law, Olivia and her husband, Joe Moore; eight grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. His grandchildren, Jason, Aundra, Kerri, Cheryl, Larry III, Barrett and James, will be honorary pallbearers. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the loving caregivers in Midland, the staff at Lamun-Lusk-Sanchez, and all the wonderful people who cared for and gave care to Cecil, including Hospice of West Texas while in Big Spring. Memorials may be sent to Hospice of West Texas, 1900 S. Greg, Suite C, Big Spring, TX 79720 or Alamo Heights Baptist Church, 1305 N. Midland DR, Midland, TX 79703. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be sent at

3800 N Big Spring St

Midland , TX 79710

