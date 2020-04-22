Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cecil Lewis Smith. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Cecil Lewis Smith peacefully went to be with the Lord on the morning of April 19, 2020 in his home with family at his side. He was born on September 29, 1928 to the late Cecil Burleson Smith and Ester Ray Smith in Blackwell, Texas. He attended school at Blackwell ISD where he was an accomplished student and basketball player graduating in 1945 at the age of sixteen. On April 12, 1946, he married the love of his life, Verla Mae Jackson. Cecil set out to make a career as a brick mason, trained by his grandfather and uncle. In 1955, he and his uncle founded Smith and Sweet Masonry. His successful career carried him across West Texas having lived in Midland and Lubbock before returning home to Blackwell in 1978. He built many award-winning structures including schools, shopping centers, and hospitals. Perhaps none more prominent than the Texas Tech Museum which is known for its vertically curved masonry walls. He continued as a masonry contractor to support his passion for cattle ranching, building the Smith Eagle Creek Ranch. He was active in the community volunteering to serve on the boards for the Nolan County SWCD and the appraisal district. He was a member of the American Hereford Association and the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association. In addition to ranching, his passions included family, friends, traveling, hunting, and fishing. He faithfully served his Lord and Savior as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, and song director at First Baptist Church Blackwell. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 74 years, Verla; daughter Brenda J. Holmes and husband Robert; grandchildren, R.R. Holmes, Jason L. Swofford and wife Lisa Kay, Randy S. Swofford, Matthew R. Holmes and wife Gretchen, Andrew L. Swofford and wife Lisa Marie, and Jennifer T. Holmes; great grandchildren, Taylor Swofford, W. Mason Swofford, Landon S. Swofford, Sophia G. Holmes-Rodriguez, Lily R. Krueger, Abram E. Swofford, Eli G. Swofford, Reade W. Holmes, and Samuel S. Swofford. His amazing love for God, for his wife, and his family has established a moral compass that will live on forever. He is proceeded in death by his brother, Dixie R. Smith, and his daughter, Karen S. Swofford. Graveside services will be held at the Blackwell Cemetery at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 with Rev. Mark Hewitt officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. The family extends heartfelt gratitude to the entire Blackwell community for the love and support shown to our family and to the caregivers of Kindred at Home which allowed Cecil to remain at home. Online Condolences may be expressed at

