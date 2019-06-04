Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cecil Travis Pearce. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Cecil Travis Pearce, of Bullard, passed away June 2, 2019 at age of 81 at Hospice of East Texas, in Tyler. He was born on January 1, 1938 in Tahoka, to parents Cecil H. and Crissy Simmons Pearce. A memorial service will be held at Emerald Bay Community Church on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Cecil graduated O'Donnell High School in 1956 and went on to play football at West Texas A & M, in Canyon, TX on a football scholarship. In 1957, he played in the Tangerine Bowl in Orlando, FL where he suffered a career ending knee injury. After his injury, he chose to enter into the oil and gas industry where he became well known and highly respected for his knowledge in drilling and production, which resulted in a 55 year career history. Cecil enjoyed golf, fishing, snowmobiling, horses, game playing, and most importantly his family. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Donna Pearce, and children Guy Pearce and wife Vickie, Julie McLeod and husband John, Bruce Etter, Vance Etter, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sister Carolyn Fannon, niece Jill Enderli and husband Darrow, nephew Jack Fannon and wife J'Laine, and his beloved dog Bentley. He is preceded in death by his parents Cecil and Crissy Pearce, brother Guy Mark, and brother-in-law Kenneth Fannon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of East Texas and Emerald Bay Community Church. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the many caregivers for the kind and gentle care of Cecil, as well as the countless friends for their love, prayers, and support. Cecil was a God-fearing man, known for his quiet nature, kindness, and being a true gentleman. He will be greatly missed.

