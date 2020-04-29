Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cecile D. Brooks. View Sign Service Information Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 (432)-682-3700 Send Flowers Notice

Cecile D. Brooks, of Midland, Texas was called home to her Heavenly Father on April 25, 2020. A wonderful wife, mother, servant of God, and community leader. She was born September 25, 1935 in Milford, Texas, the daughter of Otis Dude Carter and Minnie Owens-Carter. Cecile attended Carver High School in Midland, Texas. She graduated in 1952 with honors. She attended Wiley College in Marshall, Texas and received her Bachelor Degree in 1956 in Business and Education. Cecile continued her studies at North Texas State where she received her Teaching Certificate. She began her career as the first official Legal Secretary at Carver High School. She later taught Social Studies and Language Arts at her high school alma mater. In 1969 she taught Accounting, Typing, Short Hand, and Bookkeeping at Robert E. Lee High School. She worked for the Midland Independent School District for 40 years. She joined Mt. Rose Baptist Church as a young child, where she remained a member. She was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and Business and Professional Women Club. Cecile loved to read and cook. She was caring, very giving, and driven. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, brothers Otis, Albert, and Norman Carter. Her sister Louise Black and niece Cheryle Hood. She leaves to cherish her memory and continue her legacy of excellence to her loving and devoted husband of 55 years, Floyd T. Brooks Jr. Her son, Kyle (Sharlene) Brooks of College Station, Texas. Her daughter, Holly Nicole Brooks Jackson of Little Elm, Texas. Grandson, Kyle T. Brooks II and granddaughter, Kennedi Madison Jackson. Godson, Blake J. Black. Three sisters, Mae Beth Tryon, Wanda Jean Carter, of Midland and Robbie Black Walton of Dallas, Texas. Nieces, Torri, Dana, Lisa, Renee, Tawanna. Nephews, Darren, Otis, Tarran, Darrell, and Jayson. Sister-In laws, Rose, Vera, Peggy, Irish Jean, and Degie. One brother-In law, David Brooks and a host of family and friends and a special friend in Mrs. Loner Griffin. Cecile, your smile, laughter, encouraging words, and wonderful atmosphere that you create will always be remembered. Due to restriction pertaining to COVID-19 rules, there will be limited visitation at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home on Thursday April 30, 2020. A private graveside service will be Friday May 1, 2020 at Resthaven North. Graveside service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to:

