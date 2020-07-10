Cenaida "Mom" passed away on July 7, 2020 in Midland, Texas. She was 76 years young. She was born in Castolon, Texas and raised in Midland. Family was very important to "Mom", she loved family get togethers, especially the impromptu bar b ques. There didn't have to be a reason to get together, it was all about family and being together. To her, family wasn't just about blood but the bonds that were created. If you showed up to a gathering, you were family and she would always fix a plate for the neighbors or whomever she felt needed a meal. She was just "Mom" to everyone and she took care of anyone and everyone that came into her life. She is survived by her children: JoAnn Sanchez Carson, Diana Sanchez, Enrique "Ricky" Sanchez, Felis Diaz, Arturo "Tudie" Diaz, 14 grand kids as well as 19 great grand kids. Her brothers, Renato Marquez, Daniel Marquez, Jose "Nick" Marquez and sisters, Elisela Marquez, Maria "Tila" Martinez. She was preceded in death by her parents, Pedro and Leandra Marquez and her son Bibo Sanchez. Viewing will be at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 9 :00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.. Funeral service will begin on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin, followed with interment at Serenity Memorial Gardens at 6800 TX-349, Midland, TX 79706. Pallbearers will be: Jason Salinas, Mack Paulins, Matthew Sanchez, Enrique Sanchez, Andrew Mancha, Stephen Quiroz, Chad Sanchez, and Bo Sanchez. Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: pipkin@nts-online.net or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com