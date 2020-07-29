Mark Brock and I went on vacation too Texas October of 2019 with plans of taking a detour to visit CeVene. We told everybody not to let her know that we were coming. She was in a very posh residential health care facility. When Mark walked into her room she was blown away. She had tears and joy of him taking time to come see her. It really was a wonderful visit with CeVene. She had made her room a home with lot's of photos on the wall and even a plastic tote with turtles that is she made a home for and that she could care for. It was a wonderful visit and so glad we were able to put a smile on her face cause she sure put one on ours.



abby nickens