Charla Geraldine Williamson was born December 21, 1944 in Midland, Texas and died there on April 25, 2020. The day of her death she had a stroke and fell. Charla was a survivor. She either suffered lack of oxygen at birth, or contacted polio (then called infantile paralysis) in her first few months. The only surviving member of her immediate family, Toni Williamson Croft, has done considerable research and believes it was polio. Whatever actually caused it, Charla was severely disabled. As an infant she could not roll over; she did not walk until six or seven years old, and only then with leg irons. She never learned to read. As she grew older she developed a rudimentary ability to speak and a halting walking gait. Yet a ferocious spirit lurked from birth in this rugged West Texas girl. At first she could not tell others what she wanted. But she heard and remembered. Charla was cherished by many people all her life. Charla's parents, J C and Geraldine "Jerry" Williamson, treated her with love, and as a full-fledged family member. As she approached teenage years she was sent to special schools in Dallas and San Marcos. She learned to swim, do some sign language, and improve her walking. Eventually, however, learning decreased and loneliness increased and so she was brought home to live there full-time. For the last 55 years of her life, Charla lived with her Williamson family in their Midland home. She was cared for part-time by Sylvia Gavia and her family. After J C died, Sylvia and her older daughter Lucy Granada became care givers for both Jerry and Charla. When Jerry died, Lucy's daughters, Celina and Melinda, joined in caring for Charla 24 hours a day. In this way, Charla was able to stay in the home she knew. She loved and was loved by this wonderful family. Toni Croft, although living in Alaska, became Charla's official guardian, joined later by her adult children, Lee Croft (assisted by his wife Terri) and Kym Croft Miller. Toni's older son, Eric Croft, an Anchorage attorney, managed her estate, assisted by Liz Williamson, the older daughter of Toni's deceased brother, Ralph. Charla had two adopted sisters: Margaret Williamson Hillin and Mary Jane Williamson Wilmeth both of whom proceeded her in death. Mary Jane is survived by her daughters Connie Barnes, Fawn Duval, Leslie Moore, Christie Sockwell, Brianna Busick and son Steven Faris. Margaret is survived by Deborah Hillin Rickey, Robert Hillin Jr and Adriane Hillin. One story exemplifies Charla's ability to surprise everyone with her knowledge and humor. Charla's father, J.C., was a famous West Texas wildcatter who loved the excitement of exploring for oil. He owed much of his success to his tenacious ability to turn any object into money for his drilling pursuits. After Jerry died nine years ago, Charla was listening silently as the family discussed what to do with an expensive ring. All sorts of uses were suggested. "Wear it, auction it." No agreement could be found. Finally, Charla could remain silent no longer. "Sell it, drill it!" she blurted out. It might be fantasy, but it is easy to imagine that somewhere J C would have been most proud that at least one of his children was carrying on his "drill baby drill" ethic. When someone would drive her past her parents' grave Charla would always wave and say, "Hi Mama/Papa!" And now we will wave and say, "Hi Chachi!"



