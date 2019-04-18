Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Alan Roberts. View Sign

Charles Alan Roberts, 77, passed away on April 5, 2019 at Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs, Colorado surrounded by family. Alan was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Diane J. Roberts; his parents, C. A. (Slim) Roberts and Ruth Roberts; and brothers, Richard (Dick) Roberts and Warren Roberts. He is survived by his son, Kevin Roberts and wife Pam Roberts of Montgomery, Texas; daughter, Lisa Laird and her husband David Laird of Austin, Texas; and 4 grandchildren, Brant Roberts, Ashley Laird, PJ Roberts, and Lauren Laird. Alan was born September 3, 1941 in Cody, Wyoming. He graduated from Meeker High School in 1959. He graduated from Colorado School of Mines in 1963 with a Bachelor's Degree in Petroleum Engineering. Upon graduation, he married the love of his life, Diane Juhan and began working for Chevron for 13 years in various locations in Wyoming, Utah, Colorado and Midland, Texas. He worked three years for Bass Enterprises in Midland, Texas before moving to Amarillo, Texas in 1979 to become a District Manager for Kerr McGee where he eventually assumed the role of Vice President of American Onshore Operations in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Later in his career, Alan returned to Midland, Texas to work for Parker and Parsley. Upon his retirement in 2003, Alan and with his wife, Diane, split their time enjoying life on Lake LBJ in Granite Shoals, Texas and in the beautiful mountains of Meeker, Colorado. After the passing of his wife in 2015, he became a permanent resident of Meeker, Colorado. He enjoyed the many friendships he made in the Oil and Gas industry through the years as well as many of the lifelong friendships he made in Meeker and in the other places that he lived. Alan enjoyed golf and the beauty of the outdoors of western Colorado. But, his primary interest was a love for Geology and History. He enjoyed and loved his children, grandchildren, and extended family as well as his dog, Lucy. Graveside services will be held at the Meeker Highland Cemetery in Meeker, Colorado at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019.

Charles Alan Roberts, 77, passed away on April 5, 2019 at Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs, Colorado surrounded by family. Alan was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Diane J. Roberts; his parents, C. A. (Slim) Roberts and Ruth Roberts; and brothers, Richard (Dick) Roberts and Warren Roberts. He is survived by his son, Kevin Roberts and wife Pam Roberts of Montgomery, Texas; daughter, Lisa Laird and her husband David Laird of Austin, Texas; and 4 grandchildren, Brant Roberts, Ashley Laird, PJ Roberts, and Lauren Laird. Alan was born September 3, 1941 in Cody, Wyoming. He graduated from Meeker High School in 1959. He graduated from Colorado School of Mines in 1963 with a Bachelor's Degree in Petroleum Engineering. Upon graduation, he married the love of his life, Diane Juhan and began working for Chevron for 13 years in various locations in Wyoming, Utah, Colorado and Midland, Texas. He worked three years for Bass Enterprises in Midland, Texas before moving to Amarillo, Texas in 1979 to become a District Manager for Kerr McGee where he eventually assumed the role of Vice President of American Onshore Operations in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Later in his career, Alan returned to Midland, Texas to work for Parker and Parsley. Upon his retirement in 2003, Alan and with his wife, Diane, split their time enjoying life on Lake LBJ in Granite Shoals, Texas and in the beautiful mountains of Meeker, Colorado. After the passing of his wife in 2015, he became a permanent resident of Meeker, Colorado. He enjoyed the many friendships he made in the Oil and Gas industry through the years as well as many of the lifelong friendships he made in Meeker and in the other places that he lived. Alan enjoyed golf and the beauty of the outdoors of western Colorado. But, his primary interest was a love for Geology and History. He enjoyed and loved his children, grandchildren, and extended family as well as his dog, Lucy. Graveside services will be held at the Meeker Highland Cemetery in Meeker, Colorado at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close