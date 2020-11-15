Charles Buddy Kniffen was reunited with his beloved parents, Jackie (Rutherford) and C B Kniffen, in Heaven on Nov. 7, 2020. Buddy was born November 14, 1944, in Abilene, Texas, and shortly thereafter moved to Midland, Texas, where he graduated from Midland High School in 1963. Buddy played "Buddy the Turtle" on the KMID television series Romper Room in the 1960's. He then went to work for Merchants Fast Motor Lines where he worked for over 30 years as the terminal manager of the Midland Terminal before becoming the Commission Agent Supervisor covering West Texas and Southeast New Mexico. He concluded his career in the trucking industry with Western Container in Midland, Texas. He found his calling to help instruct students as the Math Lab Coordinator at Abell Junior High School, before retiring to Clyde to be closer to his family. He also served 6 years on the State Bar of Texas Grievance Committee. If you knew Buddy, you know he did not make it easy for any lawyer. Buddy enjoyed any time he spent with his family, rescuing stray cats and dogs, making people laugh, reading the newspaper, playing tennis, watching football, especially his beloved Kansas City Chiefs, and any sports his granddaughters played. But his passion was fishing at the family ranch near Clyde. Buddy is survived by daughter, Mabry Michele Kniffen (Bryan, TX), and two granddaughters, Meaghan Mabry Kniffen-Wingo (Nashville, TN) and Carrington Brooke Kniffen-Wingo (College Station, TX), his brother Jimmy Kniffen, sister-in-law Linda Kniffen, their children and grandchildren (Clyde, TX), Son-In-Law Brian Wingo (Mineola, TX) and his beloved Shih Tzu, Pepper. The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff and nurses at the Clyde Nursing Home and Hendrick Hospice for the incredible care given to Buddy. The family is planning a private memorial service at the family ranch. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to your local SPCA or the Alzheimer's Association
or the Diabetes Association
of America. If you would like to send a message or story of Buddy to the family, please feel free to email them at cbkniffen14@gmail.com. Online condolences may be made at www.baileyhowardfuneralhome.com