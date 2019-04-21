Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Clemath Cowell Jr.. View Sign

Charles Clemath "Pete" Cowell Jr., 90, of Fort Davis passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Family graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Fort Davis with the Rev. Mark Largent officiating. Pete was a native of Alpine, Texas, born to parents Charlie and Louise Cowell. It was in Fort Davis where he met and married his wife of 62 years, Charlie "Ann" Fryar. Pete is a veteran, having served his Country as a member of the United States Navy . After his military service, he and Ann moved to El Paso, Texas where he worked in the commercial steel industry. However, in 1965 he returned to the Davis Mountains and his love, banking. Pete guided the Fort Davis State Bank as President until 1975 when he joined Kleberg First National Bank in Kingsville, Texas as Executive Vice President. He continued his banking career in Kingsville until his retirement in 1990. After retirement, Pete and Ann moved to Midland, Texas to be closer to friends and family. Pete loved life and helping people. He always said his greatest achievements in life were his family and the enjoyment he received from helping many businesses and individuals achieve their financial dreams. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his many friends. Eventually, the allure of the Davis Mountains called and Ann and Pete moved back to Ft. Davis to live out their remaining years. Pete is preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife Ann; his brother Lee and wife Joanna; and son-in-law Doyle Tucker. He is survived by his three children, daughter Cathy Largent and husband, Mark of Kaycee, Wyoming; son Chuck Cowell and wife, Sally of Dallas, Texas; and daughter Sharon Tucker of Midland, Texas. Pete's surviving siblings include Bessie Locker of Monahan's, Texas; Billy and Betty Cowell of Alpine, Texas; Gladys and Wilbur Lindeburg of Hondo, Texas; and Marion and Brooks Myers of Friendswood, Texas. Additionally, Pete was blessed with 7 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to First Southern Baptist Chapel, P.O. Box 241, Kaycee, Wyoming 82639 or to the . Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy World War II Return to today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

