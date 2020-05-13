Charles D. White
Please join our family in prayer and celebration of the life of Charles D. White. Charlie left this world to go home to our Lord on the afternoon of May 9, 2020 at Covenant Hospital ending his battle with cancer. He was born in Lubbock October 20, 1955 to Charles D. White and Sallie VanNess White. Charlie spent most of his life in Midland, Texas. He enlisted in the Marines in 1973. He was sent to Vietnam and was involved in the evacuation and tours in Okinawa, Philippines, Grenada, Japan, China. At one point he worked with mules which began his lifelong love of mules. How can one describe Charlie? Hard to do but here is what comes to us; Marine to the core, local business owner thirty plus years and a dying breed of machinist, jack of all trades master of a few, expert deer slayer, horse whisperer and trader, master of practical jokes, and the list goes on. He was also the kind of guy that was a silent giver, never taking credit for his selfless efforts. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, friend and the list goes on. Charlie is greatly loved by all those who are close to him. He was a major contributor to the overall flavor of our family. Irreplaceable, truly one of a kind. Our hearts hurt from his absence. Charlie is preceded in death by his parents and brother Danny White. He is survived by wife, Virginia White; sister, Lela Hunt and husband Donald; brother, David White and wife Lynette; daughters, Shannon Mihalic and husband Jon, Tatum White, Haley Guiseppe and husband Al, Ivy Brice, Valerie Stanley and husband Ryan; sons, Krys Compton and Justin Compton. He is survived by 17 grandchildren, three great grandchildren, a slew of nieces and nephews and their families whom all love him dearly Family will receive friends from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, May 15, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. The livestream link is at www.npwelch.com. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, May 15, 2020 at Kermit Cemetery in Kermit. Semper Fi Charlie Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
MAY
15
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel
MAY
15
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Kermit, Texas Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
