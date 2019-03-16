Charles David Shipp, 53, of Midland, Texas passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel. David was born on May 7, 1966 to William D. Shipp and Betty Shipp in Texarkana, TX. He was an IT tech and was employed with Manor Park, MARC and Kel-Tech. David is survived by his wife, Cindy Shipp; mother, Betty Shipp of Texarkana, AR; sister, Diane Johnston and husband, Shannon of Genoa, AR; children from his previous wife, Jessica Cochran and son-in-law, Josh Rodery of Orlando, FL; Chase Cochran and daughter-in-law, Kaylee of Midland; Christian Cochran and daughter-in-law, Madison De La Rosa of Midland. He is preceded in death by his father, William D. Shipp, Jr. The family would like to express their gratitude to all of their friends. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made to www.npwelch.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles David Shipp.
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 16, 2019