Charles Dwayne White
Charles Dwayne White, Jr., 64, of Midland passed away on May 9, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas. A visitation will take place on Thursday, May 14, 2020, 6:00 pm-8:00 pm at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, May 15, 2020 at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel. Graveside services will be held 2:00 pm, Friday, May 15, 2020 at the Kermit, Texas Cemetery.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
