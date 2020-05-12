Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles Dwayne White, Jr., 64, of Midland passed away on May 9, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas. A visitation will take place on Thursday, May 14, 2020, 6:00 pm-8:00 pm at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, May 15, 2020 at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel. Graveside services will be held 2:00 pm, Friday, May 15, 2020 at the Kermit, Texas Cemetery.



