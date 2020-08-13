Charles E. Koch of Midland passed away on August 11, 2020 at the age of 91. He was born on December 10, 1928, the middle of five sons born to Kathleen Long Koch and Ferdinand A. Koch. He spent his growing up years in Santa Fe, New Mexico before enrolling as a teenager in the New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell. Charles graduated from NMMI Junior College with a commission as 2nd Lieutenant in the Armored Cavalry in May 1949. He then attended Knox College in Galesburg, Illinois where he received his Bachelor of Business Administration degree, graduating in January 1952. He returned to Santa Fe and spent three years working with his father in the family business. In 1955, Charles moved to Lubbock, Texas to work as a landman for Stanolind Oil and Gas Company. While in Lubbock, Charles met June Ellen Wiley of Lockney, Texas who was attending Texas Tech and they were married in August 1959. Charles and June adopted two children - Christian in 1961 and Gretchen in 1964. Charles was predeceased by his wife, June in September 1980 and by his son, Chris in March 1992. His daughter, Gretchen survives him, currently residing in California. Charles was transferred to Stanolind's office in Midland in April 1964 and in 1967, he joined the firm of Major, Giebel and Forster as Land Manager. In 1970, Charles joined Ross D. Roberts and Jack C. Cartwright in an oil and gas exploration partnership and over the ensuing years, the company developed many successful prospects in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arizona, and Louisiana and ended their partnership in 2000. Charles married Jane Daniloff Wyant, on January 19, 1985 and inherited from that union, Jane's five children and soon thereafter, eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. In addition to Jane, Charles is survived by Catherine Kierans of Vancouver, B.C. Canada and her two children, Matthew and Carolyn; by Michelle Jennings of Plano, Texas and her four children, Stephen, Lauren, Kristen, and Adrienne; by Gregory B. Wyant and his wife, Ellen of Redmond, Washington and their three children, Elle, Gregory, and Rebecca; by Monica Bates and her husband, Brent Bates of Midland, Texas and their two sons, Evan and Zachary; and by Jennifer Hill and her husband, Will Hill of Boerne, Texas. In addition, Charles is survived by two brothers - James (Jamie) H. Koch and his wife, Nene of Santa Fe, along with their two children, Amy and Julie and by William Christian (Chris) Koch and his wife, Jean Alice of Sedgwick, Maine, along with their son, Charles. Diane Woods and Domingo Magana have worked faithfully in the Koch home for over 30 years and Jane and Charles have gratefully regarded them as part of their family. Charles loved and participated in many sports, team and individual, and while he was never a significant achiever, he nevertheless loved them all, including fly fishing, snow skiing, bird hunting, and golf. In his younger days, he enjoyed dancing and he found Las Vegas to be a particularly exciting adventure. Charles, like all his family, loved travel and many happy memories came out of those numerous destinations and occasions. He was passionate about the sport of swimming and threw himself into the administration and governance of the sport at the local, state, and U.S. Olympic level. He was a champion for helping to develop the Mabee Aquatic Center and COM Aquatics, Inc. of Midland, Texas. Over the past 15 months, Charles has been cared for by the nursing staff at The Village at Manor Park Vogel Center and Mabee Health Care Center and by the caregivers of Hospice of Midland. The family is deeply grateful for your compassion and excellent care of Charles. Charles was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church. A private family memorial service will be held this week. A celebration of his life to include his many friends will be held in the future after Covid-19 health safety precautions have been relaxed. Memorial gifts may be directed to COM Aquatics, Inc., 3003 N. A Street, Midland, TX 79705. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
.