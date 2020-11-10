Charles Edward Tue was born on January 14, 1937 in Fouke, AR. He passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Midland, TX. Charles was a Sheriff for Hale County in Plainview, Texas. He also worked as a Sheriff Deputy for the County of Midland Sheriff's Department in the Civil-Warrant section. Charles was preceded in death by his parents Eddie Tue and Clara Burns Tue. He is survived by his wife Jorea Tue, a son Paul Tue, two daughters, Sherry Ebeling and Darbie Tue and step daughters, Darlene Needham, Teresa Pharis and Karen Wyatt. His sisters Betty Spaulding and Judy Allen and step sister, Shirley Nyerges. Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11 AM in Resthaven Memorial Park.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store