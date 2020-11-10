1/
Charles Edward Tue
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Edward Tue was born on January 14, 1937 in Fouke, AR. He passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Midland, TX. Charles was a Sheriff for Hale County in Plainview, Texas. He also worked as a Sheriff Deputy for the County of Midland Sheriff's Department in the Civil-Warrant section. Charles was preceded in death by his parents Eddie Tue and Clara Burns Tue. He is survived by his wife Jorea Tue, a son Paul Tue, two daughters, Sherry Ebeling and Darbie Tue and step daughters, Darlene Needham, Teresa Pharis and Karen Wyatt. His sisters Betty Spaulding and Judy Allen and step sister, Shirley Nyerges. Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11 AM in Resthaven Memorial Park.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Resthaven Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Memorial Park
4616 North Big Spring Street
Midland, TX 79705
4326845462
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved