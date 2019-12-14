Charles Fred Massey of Midland, Texas passed away on Saturday, the 7th of December 2019. He was called Fred by friends and family. Fred was born on October 11, 1934 in Greenville Kentucky to Bernice and Velma Massie. He married the love of his life, LaWanda Lou Blanford, in 1955. He fathered four children; Lisa McNerlin of Midland, Texas, Debbie Parker of Fort Worth, Texas, Terry Massey of Sterling, Oklahoma, and Sheri Dearing, who preceded him to heaven. He is survived by nine grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, and four great great grandchildren. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Dec. 14, 2019